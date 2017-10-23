TTU Parkway closed from Indiana Ave. to Marsha Sharp Freeway for six weeks

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to close various TTU Parkway mainlanes, from Indiana Avenue to just north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, to traffic starting Monday, Oct. 23. The closures will allow work crews to demolish then safely rebuild the crosswalks along TTU Parkway.

Both directions of TTU Parkway traffic will be impacted by the work with 1-2 lanes being closed throughout the construction zone. Motorists should expect traffic congestion with some delays and are urged to seek an alternate route during peak morning and afternoon hours. Drivers are also advised to watch out for workers and construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.

Work to rebuild the TTU Parkway crosswalks is expected to take up to six weeks to complete and is part of a $2.62 million project to make roadway and pedestrian safety improvements to 19th Street including the addition of a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicycles, and landscaping improvements.

