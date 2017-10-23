Lubbock-Cooper, Evans middle school to host Team Luke shirt fundraiser

Shirts ordered at the middle school fundraiser will look similar to the photo above (Source: KCBD)

Evans Middle School will host a fundraiser for Luke Siegal on Thursday during a game against Lubbock-Cooper Laura Bush Middle School on Thursday.

The "Pray For Luke" shirts will cost $5 for student athletes and $12 for adults. All shirts can have the players number on the back of them.

All proceeds will go toward the Team Luke Foundation. Those interested are asked to email Dana Hill, at dhill@lubbockisd.org, with name, size and athletes numbers.

Orders are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday and shirts will be available at the middle school game on Thursday at the Monterey High School football stadium. Payment will be made at the time of pickup and checks can be made out to the Team Luke Foundation.

