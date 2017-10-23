LCU to host fundraiser at Slim Chickens for injured student

A fundraiser at all Lubbock Slim Chickens location will be hosted on Tuesday by Lubbock Christian University to raise money for its student Jordan Wehr.

After 4 p.m. those who go to the restaurant will have 15 percent of the purchase donated to the Wehr family. This is in an attempt to offset some of the cost the family will have to pay.

Wehr was injured last week in Dalhart while traveling from Colorado during LCU's fall break. She was also a transfer from Phoenix College to play softball for the university.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up to help the family as well.

