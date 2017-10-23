Another early home game for the Red Raiders

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Red raiders will host Kansas State 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This will be the 5th 11 a.m. game for the Red Raiders this season. They are 2-2 in 11 a.m. games this year.

Texas Tech leads the all-time series with Kansas State 9-8 and is 7-3 all-time against the Wildcats.

The Red Raiders (4-3) visit #10 Oklahoma Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.