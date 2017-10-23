Another early home game for the Red Raiders - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Another early home game for the Red Raiders

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Texas Tech Athletics, Twitter Source: Texas Tech Athletics, Twitter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Red raiders will host Kansas State 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

This will be the 5th 11 a.m. game for the Red Raiders this season. They are 2-2 in 11 a.m. games this year.

Texas Tech leads the all-time series with Kansas State 9-8 and is 7-3 all-time against the Wildcats.

The Red Raiders (4-3) visit #10 Oklahoma Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Another early home game for the Red Raiders

    Another early home game for the Red Raiders

    Monday, October 23 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-10-23 18:35:50 GMT
    Source: Texas Tech Athletics, TwitterSource: Texas Tech Athletics, Twitter

    The Big 12 announced Monday that the Red raiders will host Kansas State 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

    The Big 12 announced Monday that the Red raiders will host Kansas State 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

  • AP Top 25: Notre Dame cracks top 10; Michigan drops out

    AP Top 25: Notre Dame cracks top 10; Michigan drops out

    Sunday, October 22 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-10-22 18:13:35 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-10-23 18:18:48 GMT
    Notre Dame cracked the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9, and Michigan fell out of the rankings for the first time in two years.
    Notre Dame cracked the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time this season, coming in at No. 9, and Michigan fell out of the rankings for the first time in two years.

  • Hot World Series on deck: Altuve, Astros vs Kershaw, Dodgers

    Hot World Series on deck: Altuve, Astros vs Kershaw, Dodgers

    Saturday, October 21 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-22 03:43:14 GMT
    Monday, October 23 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-10-23 06:45:43 GMT

    The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff...

    The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff boppers Jose Altuve and Justin Turner.

    •   
Powered by Frankly