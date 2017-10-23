Another early home game for the Red Raiders

The Big 12 announced Monday that the Red raiders will host Kansas State 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Big 12 announced Monday that the Red raiders will host Kansas State 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 4 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff...
The Houston Astros, fresh off a Game 7 victory over the Yankees, take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what figures to be a hot World Series featuring big-time aces Clayton Kershaw and Justin Verlander plus playoff boppers Jose Altuve and Justin Turner.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Texas Tech's gut wrenching loss to Iowa State.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Texas Tech's gut wrenching loss to Iowa State.
This week we headed out to McWhorter Tire where they are celebrating their 75th anniversary.
This week we headed out to McWhorter Tire where they are celebrating their 75th anniversary.