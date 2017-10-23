LCU student's dog found after crash

Jordan Wehr's dog Lily has been found since she went missing after a wreck on their way back from Colorado Springs.

The dog was found on Monday on a farm near the site of Wehr's crash, according to a social media post from a person who knows Wehr's family. The dog has been returned to the family and is still with them.

The crash happened while Wehr was on fall break from Lubbock Christian University. She was ejected from her vehicle after it rolled and was critically injured.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account for her and will also host a fundraiser on Tuesday to help in paying medical bill expenses.

