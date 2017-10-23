Fall Festivals and Halloween events

If you would like to add your event to this list, please send the information to 11listens@kcbd.com.

Wednesday, October 25, 2017:

Salvation Army Fall Festival from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. There will be food and games for all to enjoy.

Children’s Costume Party at the Mahon Library: Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25 for a costume party. Dress as your favorite book or movie character and join us for treats and crafts. For more information, call 775-2838.



Thursday, October 26, 2017:

Fall Festival at Groves Branch Library: Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for crafts and games from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 26. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3733.

Friday, October 27, 2017:

Saturday, October 28, 2017:

Kids Club Vampirina Treat Bags at Michaels, 6705 Slide Road, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The cost is $2 and is for Preschoolers, elementary and tweens. Sign up in-store and online, or just drop in. It is $2 per project.Parent or guardian must remain on premises during the event.

2nd Annual Sensory-Friendly Fall Festival at the Lubbock Autism Academy at Caprock Behavioral Solutions LLC. 6104 66th St, Suite 100 in Lubbock. The festival is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. This event is a safe experience for those with sensory needs who have difficulty experiencing other events of the season. CALL: 806-317-1071.

Trunk or Treat at Connect Church, 13101 US-87 N in Lubbock from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dress up the kids, Oh go ahead and dress up the adults also! Come out and check out our awesome decorated trunks and get some goodies while you are at it. This is a great, safe alternative to traditional trick or treat festivities.

Spooky Science Carnival from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. One of Lubbock’s largest annual Halloween events, the Spooky Science Carnival at the Science Spectrum, is back again for another exciting year of "spooky, not scary," safe family fun! This event is great for families and kids up to age 13 looking for a safe Halloween alternative and a fun. Admission to the Spooky Science Carnival is included with a regular museum ticket of $8.00 for adults and $6.50 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and seniors (ages 60+).

La Diferencia Car Club & Friends 3rd Annual Trunk Or Treat at 2630 Parkway Drive (United Supermarkets) in Lubbock. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join La Diferencia Car Club, Mi Familia Car Club, Nuestro Car Club, Hata Proof Car Club, Tuff Guys Car Club, Impalas Car Club & OG'Z Original TEEZ and State Farm Insurance for our 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat!!!! If you have been to our past events, you know you don't want to miss out!!!

Trunk or Treat at Thepol.org, 1601 44th St in Lubbock from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. FREE EVENT! Bring your kiddos out and join us for free candy and fun! Safe place, safe candy, and safe fun!

Halloween Party at Crazy Skates of Lubbock 2424 Clovis Rd in Lubbock from 7 pm - 10 pm. Admission is $1. Call (806) 993-4447 for more information. The Crazy Skates Costume Party will include a costume contest and pumpkin contest! Crazy Skates will provide the pumpkins, decorations, and snacks!

Two-Stepping Family Dance at the Hodges Community Center located at 4011 University Ave in Lubbock from 8:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Call (806) 767-3706 for more information. Bring out family and friends to enjoy a fun night of two-stepping to country and western and a little bit of rock & roll music. Former UCWDC World Champion will be giving out a few dancing tips and Djing. All levels, beginning through advanced are welcome. Ages 11+, $2 per person. Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue, 767-3706

Sunday, October 29, 2017:

Free Trick or Treat at Nightmare on 19th Street from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. On the Sunday before Halloween, Nightmare on 19th will have a free Trick Or Treat event. It's a good night to let the kids try their costumes out. The scarier props are covered so the little ones don't get frightened.

Boo-Tiful Event at the National Flea Market of Lubbock, 1808 Clovis Rd. in Lubbock. The National Market located at 1808 Clovis Road is hosting a Boo-tiful event to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society! Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Free Admission and Parking Kids Costume Contest ($100.00 prize to the winner) Adult Costume Contest ($200.00 prize to the winner) Live Music from Bo Garza and TornN2! Kids Bounce House! Free Glitter Tattoos! Mini Express Kids Train Rides! Food Trucks! Vendor Booths! American Cancer Society Awareness! Kids trick or treat with indoor vendors from 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at New Testament Baptist Church Lubbock, located at 4401 37th St in Lubbock. The event will be held in the church parking lot starting at 4 p.m. and lasting until the candy runs out or 6 p.m., whichever comes first.

Trunk or Treat at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, located at 6001 81st Street in Lubbock. The event lasts from 5pm-7pm! There will be food, drink, games, crafts, candy and prizes! There will also be an outdoor maze. This is a free event to anyone in the community.

St. John's United Methodist Church, Lubbock, TX at 1501 University Ave from 5:30 pm - 7:00 p.m. SJUMC is offering a fun and safe event that children and families are welcome to attend. Join us in costume to trick or treat at trunks and join us for fun festival games! We will have exclusive Trunk-or-Treat t-shirts available for $10! There is a limited number of t-shirts so get yours early.

Fall Festival at The Heights Fellowship, 6108 66th St in Lubbock from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Game Booths, Candy, and Food! All Free! Please Join us for our Fall Festival!

Fall Festival at Powerhouse Fellowship, 210 E 98th in Lubbock from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Come out and join us have a great time with your family. LOTS of CANDY

Tuesday, October 31, 2017:

Silly Science Carnival from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for babies and prescoolers. This Fall themed mini-carnival will take place in the Science Spectrum Museum, and is perfect for those younger ones that might not want to get out and compete with the older kids at other Halloween events. Admission is included with a regular museum ticket of $8.00 for adults and $6.50 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and seniors (ages 60+).

The Maize Halloween from 6 p.m until 10 p.m. 6323 FM 1294. Admission is $10 for 5 and older. Military, college and seniors $2 off. Admission includes Maze or Fairy Tale Trail Hayride to Pumpkin Patch before sunset Hayride to Pumpkin Hollow after sunset Cow Train Corn Cannon (3 shots) Barnyard. Good for all ages. Call 806-763-5594 for more details.

Halloween at Miss Megan's Make Room from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Stop by any times between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for crafts, treats and more. This event is free and open to the public.3307 Elgin Avenue. Call 806-781-0955 for more information.

Main Event turns into the House of Fun for Halloween. The costume contest begins at 6 p.m. The winner will win a $25 Main Event Bonus Card, however, every party-goer dressed in costume will receive a free $5 bonus FUNcard.But the fun doesn’t stop there. Main Event will be offering its FUNbination special all day long. Enjoy all-you-can-play activities – bowling, billiards, laser tag and more – for just $7 each, all day Tuesday. Main Event will also offer FUNhour from 10 p.m. to close, featuring half-price games and a variety of handcrafted cocktails.

