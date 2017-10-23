Tech provost proposes changes to Tech commencement

An email has been sent out to all Texas Tech students, faculty and staff regarding some proposed changes Provost Michael Galyean's office has in mind for commencement ceremonies.

The first of the proposed changes is to feature an RSVP system that would allot a certain number of tickets for graduates to give to friends and family. This is also thought to increase available parking and will allow for a new shuttle system to be introduced.

The university also wants to use a convocations management program that will enable use of the United Supermarkets Arena jumbotron to display names, degrees earned and honors bestowed. It will also move to feature commencement speakers who are already faculty and staff within the university.

Tech also proposes phasing out the August commencement ceremonies mostly because of lower attendance in those events. August graduates will be encouraged to participate in either the May or December graduation ceremonies, before or after they finish their degrees.

The university is asking all of those with comments or concerns on the proposals to email it at commencement@ttu.edu. on or before Nov. 17.

The exact text of the email goes as follows:

Texas Tech University has a strong tradition of recognizing all of our individual graduates at our annual Commencement ceremonies. Our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and administration have been engaging in discussions centered around retaining our valued Commencement traditions, while accommodating our growing number of graduates and their family members. We are excited to propose several changes to our Commencement celebrations that will preserve our Red Raider traditions, while allowing us to effectively serve all our graduates and their families. For your consideration, details of the proposal follow: Beginning in December 2018, Texas Tech University’s Commencement ceremonies will feature a number of updates, including a RSVP system for graduates, the provision of tickets for each graduate to provide several family members and friends, increased available parking, and a new shuttle service. Additionally, we will adopt the use of a convocations management program that will enable us to project on the Jumbotron in the United Supermarkets Arena each participating graduate’s name, degree earned, and honors bestowed. Our graduates will continue to be recognized individually: their names will be read aloud by representatives from their academic colleges and they will have the opportunity to be individually congratulated by the President and Stage Party members. Finally, we will move to feature Commencement speakers selected from our own Texas Tech University faculty and staff. Doing so will allow us to promote and celebrate the integral role that faculty and staff play in the matriculation of our students. Because we will be able to accommodate increased numbers of graduates at each of our individual Commencement ceremonies, we will move to phase out our inclusion of the annual August Commencement event. As we are one of only two Big 12 schools to hold an August event and because our numbers of graduates participating in the August ceremonies are substantially lower than our other events, we will phase out the August Commencement ceremonies to promote increased capacity and service at our annual December and May Commencement events. Our August graduates will be encouraged to participate in a Commencement ceremony in the May before their projected degree completion or in the December or May ceremonies following the completion of their degrees. We appreciate your support of our university’s valued Commencement ceremonies and invite you to comment on the proposed changes to our Commencement ceremonies by emailing them to: commencement@ttu.edu on or before Friday, November 17th.

