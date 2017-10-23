Buffalo Springs Lake bridge undergoing 4 week construction project

Beginning Monday the Texas Department of Transportation will close the Buffalo Springs Lake spillway bridge to all traffic.

The construction along this site is expected to take about four week to complete, according to a TxDOT news release. Most of the work will be repairs that need to be made to the bridge.

This more than $93,000 project will require the bridge to be remained closed to traffic. Pedestrians are also discouraged from walking around that area for the time being.

