Buffalo Springs Lake bridge undergoing 4 week construction project

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.
State attorneys general argue the monthly payments are required under former President Barack Obama's health care law and cutting them off will harm consumers.
Beginning Monday the Texas Department of Transportation will close the Buffalo Springs Lake spillway bridge to all traffic.
Beginning Monday the Texas Department of Transportation will close the Buffalo Springs Lake spillway bridge to all traffic.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
The Lubbock County Office of Elections has released a list of early voting times, dates and locations for constitutional amendments.
The Lubbock County Office of Elections has released a list of early voting times, dates and locations for constitutional amendments.