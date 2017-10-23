It's not too late to get your flu shot

It is almost a full month into flu season, and there's already been confirmed cases here in Lubbock.

If you haven't got your flu shot, Dr. Stan Garrett, medical director at the Covenant Medical Group northwest clinic says it's not too late.

Flu season runs from Oct. 1 through March 31, and while it's difficult to predict when an outbreak will happen, getting your flu shot ahead of the outbreak is important because it takes a couple of weeks for your body to build up immunity.

"If you wait until there's an outbreak, unfortunately, by the time you build up the immunity, it might be too late," Garrett said.

People in the office have already seen positive cases of the flu at the Covenant Medical group Northwest clinic.

“It’s been almost six weeks now since the first positive flu test we’ve had in the covenant system," Garrett said. "And we see one to two every day here at the urgent clinic at northwest."

Most people who have the flu are contagious for five to seven days before they actually start seeing symptoms, so getting your flu shot is not protecting yourself but those around you.

“You may be around people who have impaired immunity and so you don’t want to be the culprit who gets them sick," Garrett said.

