Lubbock Christian’s Ruben Torres wins Pollard Ford Play of The Week

This week’s winner of the Pollard Ford Play of the Week was Kicker Ruben Torres of Lubbock Christian.

Torres kicked a 43-yard field goal at the end of the First Half for the Eagles. He received over 200 votes and 3000 views on Pollard Ford’s Facebook page to win and earn a $500 scholarship.

You can vote for this week’s entrants on the Pollard Ford Play of the Week Facebook Page.

