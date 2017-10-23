Loose horse shot, killed near 47th Street

Law enforcement officials are on the scene after a man shot and killed a neighbors horse (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Law enforcement officials are on the scene after a man shot and killed a neighbors horse (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

A man has been taken into custody Monday night after he shot and killed a horse that was running around his neighborhood at the 2200 block of 47th Street.

A neighbor in that area, James Morillo, said there were two horses running down the street and one went up to his neighbors fence.

After seeing the horse near his fence, a man came out of his house with a rifle and shot at the horse about three times. After being shot, the horse came near Morillo, then collapsed and died.

"It's wrong, it was cruelty to animals. I mean, the horse wasn't trying to get in his fence," Morillo said. "I'd understand if it was a stray dog or something, but it's just a horse."

Neighbors said the horses may belong to someone in that area. Officials are trying to contact the owner of the horses to notify them about its death.

The Lubbock Police Department and animal control are on the scene. LPD did take the shooter into custody.

"I hope he see that there's a lot of people out here, what if there was a child that would have been out here and would've got shot or something?" Morillo said.

KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.