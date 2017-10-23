Loose horse shot, killed in east Lubbock

Lubbock police arrested a man investigators say shot and killed a loose horse, in the 2200 Block of E. 47th Street, Monday night.

A neighbor in that area, James Morillo, said there were two horses running down the street and one went up to his neighbor's fence.

Morillo says the man saw the horse, went outside with a rifle, and fired three shots.

Morillo says the horse ran down the street, where it collapsed and died.

"It's wrong, it was cruelty to animals. I mean, the horse wasn't trying to get in his fence," Morillo said. "I'd understand if it was a stray dog or something, but it's just a horse."

The Lubbock Police Department and Animal Services responded to the shooting.

Police are trying to contact the owner of the horse to notify them about its death.

"I hope he sees that there's a lot of people out here. What if there was a child that would have been out here and would've got shot or something?" Morillo said.

KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.