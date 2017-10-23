Suspect identified in East Lubbock horse shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Suspect identified in East Lubbock horse shooting

Ralph Crawford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Ralph Crawford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LPD respond to fatal shooting of a horse (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) LPD respond to fatal shooting of a horse (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police arrested a man investigators say shot and killed a loose horse, in the 2200 Block of E. 47th Street, Monday night.

A neighbor in that area, James Morillo, said there were two horses running down the street and one went up to his neighbor's fence.

Morillo says the man saw the horse, went outside with a rifle, and fired three shots.

Morillo says the horse ran down the street, where it collapsed and died. 

"It's wrong, it was cruelty to animals. I mean, the horse wasn't trying to get in his fence," Morillo said. "I'd understand if it was a stray dog or something, but it's just a horse."  

The Lubbock Police Department and Animal Services responded to the shooting. The police report says a witness told officers the horse was near the man's property, but it crossed the street and went into a vacant field on the north side of the roadway. The witness said he went to put up his dog and was going to try and catch the horse when he heard gunshots. 

According to the police report, the accused shooter, 56-year-old Ralph Crawford, told police he had, in fact, shot the horse because the horse was out again and on his property. Officers found the .22 caliber rifle used in the shooting.

"I hope he sees that there's a lot of people out here. What if there was a child that would have been out here and would've got shot or something?" Morillo said. 

The owner of the horse told police the gate was open on his property and the horse got out.

During the investigation, officers learned the horse was shot a total of four times.

Crawford was arrested and charged with cruelty to livestock animals and disorderly conduct with a firearm because he shot across the roadway. He has been released from the Lubbock County Detention Center on a combined $3,500 bond.

