LakeRidge UMC hosting Chamber Orchestra Concert Friday, Oct. 27th

LakeRidge United Methodist Church is hosting a Chamber Orchestra Concert with professional and soon-to-be-professional musicians this Friday, October 27th.

Eric Allen, the Conductor, met with KCBD to discuss the event. Allen says there will be a variety of music from Dukas, Bach, Mozart, Grieg, Puccini, and Tchaikovsky. The West Texas Children's Chorus will be the opening performance.

The concert starts at 8:00 pm at LakeRidge UMC at 4701 82nd Street. It is free, but there is a suggested donation of $10 to support LRUMC Scholarship Musician Ministry.

According to LakeRidge UMC, free childcare is available starting at 7:30 pm for children eight weeks old to 5th grade. You can RSVP online at www.lakeridgeumc.org by October 25th.

