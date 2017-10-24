LakeRidge UMC hosting Chamber Orchestra Concert Friday, Oct. 27t - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LakeRidge UMC hosting Chamber Orchestra Concert Friday, Oct. 27th

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: LakeRidge United Methodist Church) (Source: LakeRidge United Methodist Church)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

LakeRidge United Methodist Church is hosting a Chamber Orchestra Concert with professional and soon-to-be-professional musicians this Friday, October 27th. 

Eric Allen, the Conductor, met with KCBD to discuss the event. Allen says there will be a variety of music from Dukas, Bach, Mozart, Grieg, Puccini, and Tchaikovsky. The West Texas Children's Chorus will be the opening performance.

The concert starts at 8:00 pm at LakeRidge UMC at 4701 82nd Street. It is free, but there is a suggested donation of $10 to support LRUMC Scholarship Musician Ministry. 

According to LakeRidge UMC, free childcare is available starting at 7:30 pm for children eight weeks old to 5th grade. You can RSVP online at www.lakeridgeumc.org by October 25th. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Serial killer fears: Area of Tampa on edge after 3 killings

    Serial killer fears: Area of Tampa on edge after 3 killings

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 4:04 AM EDT2017-10-24 08:04:49 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:19:55 GMT

    Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

    Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-10-24 07:44:43 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:19:22 GMT

    The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.

    The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.

  • US general: Many questions remain about Niger attack

    US general: Many questions remain about Niger attack

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-10-24 08:24:54 GMT
    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:18 AM EDT2017-10-24 14:18:22 GMT

    Questions include whether the U.S. had adequate intelligence, equipment and training, whether there was an accurate assessment of the threat in that area, and how the U.S. troops became separated in the fight.

    Questions include whether the U.S. had adequate intelligence, equipment and training, whether there was an accurate assessment of the threat in that area, and how the U.S. troops became separated in the fight.

    •   
Powered by Frankly