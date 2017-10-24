DPS identifies pilot after crop duster plane crash in Lamb Count - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

DPS identifies pilot after crop duster plane crash in Lamb County

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: The Olton Enterprise) (Source: The Olton Enterprise)
OLTON, TX (KCBD) -

A pilot is still in critical condition after a single-engine plane crash Tuesday morning just west of Olton. Officials with the Department of Public Safety says 23-year-old Joshua Kyle Hollis of Tupelo, MS was piloting the plane.

According to The Olton Enterprise, at least two people saw the single-engine crop duster crash into a field around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of US 70 and FM 1842.

The witnesses say the plane was over a field west of FM1842 and was climbing when they saw black smoke. They said the plane came to rest on the east side of FM1842 in a field. The pilot was able to get out of the plane, which was on fire.

The witnesses said the pilot spoke to them and was concerned about his legs.

Investigators sealed off the crash site with yellow caution tape and appeared to be waiting for Federal Aviation Administration investigators to arrive.

The pilot was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

