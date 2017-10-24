Pilot in critical condition after crop duster plane crash in Lamb County

Questions include whether the U.S. had adequate intelligence, equipment and training, whether there was an accurate assessment of the threat in that area, and how the U.S. troops became separated in the fight.
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
