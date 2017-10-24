Pilot in critical condition after crop duster plane crash in Lam - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pilot in critical condition after crop duster plane crash in Lamb County

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: The Olton Enterprise)
OLTON, TX (KCBD) -

A pilot survived a single-engine plane crash this morning just west of Olton, but officials say he is listed in critical condition. 

According to The Olton Enterprise, at least two people saw the single-engine crop duster crash into a field around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of US 70 and FM 1842.

The witnesses say the plane was over a field west of FM1842 and was climbing when they saw black smoke. They said the plane came to rest on the east side of FM1842 in a field. The pilot was able to get out of the plane, which was on fire.

The witnesses said the pilot spoke to them and was concerned about his legs.

Investigators sealed off the crash site with yellow caution tape and appeared to be waiting for Federal Aviation Administration investigators to arrive.

The pilot is en route to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • US general: Many questions remain about Niger attack

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 4:24 AM EDT2017-10-24 08:24:54 GMT
    Questions include whether the U.S. had adequate intelligence, equipment and training, whether there was an accurate assessment of the threat in that area, and how the U.S. troops became separated in the fight.

  • GAO: Climate change already costing US billions in losses

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-10-24 07:44:43 GMT
    The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.

  • Sears-Whirlpool curtail relationship after 100 years

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-10-24 11:14:34 GMT
    Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.

