Health care app helping Texas patients receive quicker treatment

Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.
