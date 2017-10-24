Food for Thought Report: 10.12

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|4 Life Nutrition
|2015 Clovis Road
|-
|Ana Isabel Mobile Unit
|2306 Ave. L
|-
|CVS/Pharmacy
|5805 82nd
|-
|Chimy's Catering (mfu)
|2417 Broadway
|-
|CVS/Pharmacy
|5208 98th
|-
|Hawaiian Shaved Ice
|16508 CR 2330
|-
|Lubbock Nutrition
|3520 50th
|-
|Second Baptist Church
|6109 Chicago
|-
|Smoke Rings 2
|814 Main St.
|-
|The Tea Room
|6409 Indiana
|-
|Tropical Icy
|1701 E. Broadway
|-
|Weigh of Life Nutrition
|5206 82nd
|-
|Wilshire on 4th #3
|6514 4th
|-
|Wilshire on 4th #1
|6514 4th
|-
|
One Violation
|Aspen Creek Grill (bar)
|3012 W. Loop 289
|42
|Bahama Buck's
|5818 4th
|18
|Drug Emporium
|5109 82nd
|34
|CVS Pharmacy
|6420 19th
|42
|Stone Gate Golf Course
|11010 Indiana
|42
|Panaderia 3 Hermanos
|2323 Ave. K
|32
|Vega's Mobile Unit
|2323 23rd
|22
|Two or More Violations
|Alcoholic Recovery Center of Lubbock
|608 17th
|6,22
|Bolton Service
|6310 19th
|18,42
|Dion's
|6410 82nd
|10,33
|Head Hunters Smoke Shop
|2602 34th
|36,40
|La Pasadita
|217 Ave. H
|29,43
|Mamarita's (bar)
|5812 34th
|9,45
|Tacos Vega
|1510 30th
|21,33
|Pizza Hut
|9830 Slide
|10,28,39
|Sweet Creations
|1106 Ave. J
|6,9,43
|Ana Isabel Mobile Unit
|2306 Ave. L
|18,22,31,47
|Apsen Creek Grill (restaurant)
|3012 W. Loop 289
|10,31,33,34,39,42
|Mexico Chiquito
|2323 Ave. K
|22,29,37,39,45,47
|Mamarita's (restaurant)
|5812 34th
|5,10,32,37,39,41,45
|Mar Y Tierra
|1308 50th
|6,10,22,35,37,39,46
|Tech Cafe
|1524 50th
|11,14,31,32,35,39,47
|Estrella's Mexican Restaurant
|1900 50th
|10,22,33,34,37,39,42,43
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7902 University
|10,22,25,32,35,37,39,42,45
|J&N Cafeteria
|2301 N. University
|
18,21,22,28,32,36,
37,39,42,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
