Food for Thought Report: 10.12

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
4 Life Nutrition 2015 Clovis Road -
Ana Isabel Mobile Unit 2306 Ave. L -
CVS/Pharmacy 5805 82nd -
Chimy's Catering (mfu) 2417 Broadway -
CVS/Pharmacy 5208 98th -
Hawaiian Shaved Ice 16508 CR 2330 -
Lubbock Nutrition 3520 50th -
Second Baptist Church 6109 Chicago -
Smoke Rings 2 814 Main St. -
The Tea Room 6409 Indiana -
Tropical Icy 1701 E. Broadway -
Weigh of Life Nutrition 5206 82nd -
Wilshire on 4th #3 6514 4th -
Wilshire on 4th #1 6514 4th -
One Violation
Aspen Creek Grill (bar) 3012 W. Loop 289 42
Bahama Buck's 5818 4th 18
Drug Emporium 5109 82nd 34
CVS Pharmacy 6420 19th 42
Stone Gate Golf Course 11010 Indiana 42
Panaderia 3 Hermanos 2323 Ave. K 32
Vega's Mobile Unit 2323 23rd 22
Two or More Violations
Alcoholic Recovery Center of Lubbock 608 17th 6,22
Bolton Service 6310 19th 18,42
Dion's 6410 82nd 10,33
Head Hunters Smoke Shop 2602 34th 36,40
La Pasadita 217 Ave. H 29,43
Mamarita's (bar) 5812 34th 9,45
Tacos Vega 1510 30th 21,33
Pizza Hut 9830 Slide 10,28,39
Sweet Creations 1106 Ave. J 6,9,43
Ana Isabel Mobile Unit 2306 Ave. L 18,22,31,47
Apsen Creek Grill (restaurant) 3012 W. Loop 289 10,31,33,34,39,42
Mexico Chiquito 2323 Ave. K 22,29,37,39,45,47
Mamarita's (restaurant) 5812 34th 5,10,32,37,39,41,45
Mar Y Tierra 1308 50th 6,10,22,35,37,39,46
Tech Cafe 1524 50th 11,14,31,32,35,39,47
Estrella's Mexican Restaurant 1900 50th 10,22,33,34,37,39,42,43
Kentucky Fried Chicken 7902 University 10,22,25,32,35,37,39,42,45
J&N Cafeteria 2301 N. University

18,21,22,28,32,36,

37,39,42,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

