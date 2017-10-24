TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash backing up traffic on MSF between Universit - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash backing up traffic on MSF between University and Texas Tech Pkwy.

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A crash is backing up traffic in the westbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway between University Avenue and Texas Tech Pkwy.

There is no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

A City of Lubbock water truck is involved in the crash.

Motorists are urged to use a different route until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly