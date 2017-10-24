The search continues for missing Levelland man Jacob Wayne Duffee. He was last seen on September 29, 2017 in Levelland.

He was seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, a dark-colored ball cap and a dark-colored jacket.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says officers found Duffee's 2005 F-250 pickup near County Road 7570 and University in South Lubbock. The door was open and the lights were on.

Duffee graduated from Texas Tech in August and started his business in Levelland soon after.

His family says it is out of character for him to just disappear like this and that's why they fear something is wrong.

Since then, there have been tips he has been spotted in Lubbock.

Levelland Police say he may have been seen at Market Street on 19th and Quaker on October 8, 2017.

His family says they have received tips he may have been seen at the USDA office in Lubbock.

The family says a new search and rescue team out of Houston is coming in sometime this week to continue search efforts.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone with any information that leads to his return.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164.

