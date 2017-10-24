Search continues for missing Levelland man Jacob Wayne Duffee

The Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund a political research firm that produced a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.
The search continues for missing Levelland man Jacob Wayne Dufee. He was last seen on September 29, 2017 in Levelland. He was seen wearing a green shirt, khaki pants, a dark-colored ball cap and a dark-colored jacket.
Texas Tech System leadership hosted a State of the System luncheon today as part of the legislative forum.
