KliffNotes: Preparing for Oklahoma

For the second week in a row, the Red Raiders fall in Big 12 Conference play in gut-wrenching fashion.

Where the Texas Tech defense kept the team in the game, but the offense came out flatter than a week-old soda against Iowa State.

“Yeah, we need to play better," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I felt like Oklahoma State, West Virginia had a chance to win those games last week. Even in the fourth quarter, we're driving for the interception. Had a chance to win the game. But can't turn the ball over three times. We got stopped on fourth twice, which we consider a turnover. Just have to have more intensity and have better execution. I think this team has it in them. When we're playing well, at times we're playing really well, but we have to be more consistent.”

In the game, the Cyclone defense was rushing 3 and dropping everyone back in coverage.

Basically, begging Texas Tech to run the ball but they couldn’t get the ground game going and this type of defense is turning into a trend in the Big 12 Conference.

“Yeah, it's kind of the rave in the Big 12 right now," Kingsbury said. "You see a lot of these defenses playing it. So you know it's coming. You've just got to be effective and take advantage of drives, be patient, and not turn the ball over.”

So now the Red Raiders are preparing for their first, night road game of the season. When they take on the Oklahoma Sooners and Baker Mayfield, so what does coach Kingsbury think about playing him one last time?

“Yeah, he's had a heck of a career, obviously," said Kliff Kingsbury. "Watching him this year, and just the command he's playing with and having so many reps in this offense. He doesn't make a mistake. He's virtually impossible to sack, and just playing at a really, really high level. Losing that skill that he lost last year. They start talented players, but he stepped his game up even more. It's impressive to watch.”

And on the Oklahoma sidelines, there will be many familiar faces. Including Ruffin McNeill, Dennis Simmons, Bill Bedenbaugh, and Muleshoe native / Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.

“I've always respected Lincoln because of the way he's worked," Texas Tech head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He was a student assistant and a GA. He was up here at all hours with Coach Leach, and learning and grinding and doing anything we asked him to do. He really paid his dues to get where he's at.”

