Mike Leach vs. Texas Tech battle heats up

No sweat, Clayton Kershaw.
Mike Leach has long asked to be paid for coaching the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the 2009 season. Tuesday Leach hired a private investigator to look into Texas Tech. According to USA Today, Leach wants the firm to investigate the Texas Tech Board of Regents. Wayne Dolcefino of the Houston firm Dolcefino Consulting will look through phone records and other data for information.
“We started out the year, and looked good in our first two scrimmages,” Morton head football coach Shean Abston said. “Then once we started to hit the competition, you know real play. We had suffered some pretty hefty defeats, and ended up getting some kids banged up and then you start worrying about the safety of your kiddos.”
For the second week in a row, the Red Raiders fall in Big 12 Conference play in gut-wrenching fashion. Where the Texas Tech defense kept the team in the game, but the offense came out flatter than a week-old soda against Iowa State.
This week’s winner of the Pollard Ford Play of the Week was Kicker Ruben Torres of Lubbock Christian.
