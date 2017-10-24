President Trump to release JFK assassination files

President Trump will release thousands of classified documents that could shed more light on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The release of the information was mandated to occur by October 26, 2017, under a 1992 law unless the president authorized otherwise.

An important, and thoroughly researched and investigated, part of history that could bring clarity to how something like this could have happened.

“That is important. That will inform historians about hopefully some previously unknown aspects of the assassination,” said Monte Monroe.

But, Monte Monroe an Archivist at Southwest Collections on the Texas Tech campus, has a deeper connection.

“We were there and my mother screamed, “Hi Jack!” I mean they were probably 25 feet from us and both he and Jackie looked over the back trunk of the car, they both were smiling big smiles and they waved right at us,” said Monroe.

Meeting the Kennedy's in Houston just a day before the assassination, and in the fourth car back was Waggoner Carr and his wife.

A Lubbock native and Texas Attorney General during the time of the assassination.

“He was the top law enforcement person in the state of Texas at that time as Attorney General of the state,” said Monroe.

Carr had a speech in West Texas so he had to leave but was planning on meeting back up with the Kennedy's soon after.

“The president had come to him previously and said Mrs. Kennedy and I have been bowled over by the outpouring of support of the Texas people. We are just really enjoying ourselves,” said Monroe.

So Carr flies out and then....

“When he lands he finds out that Kennedy has been shot on the streets of Dallas,” said Monroe.

A man that saw all of the evidence and was part of the investigations believed there was one shooter even though conspiracy theorists and his own brother Robert Carr believed something bigger.

“Till his dying day Waggoner Carr firmly believed that Oswald was the only shooter,” said Monroe.

And talking about the events today, Monroe tells his side of the story and realizes he had more of a connection than he thought.

“I’m telling this story and his wife Ernestine, who I knew well. Ernestine leaned forward and said my god Monte I saw your family there, and I said oh no you didn’t. She said I saw a little family there, I remember it. It had to be you and I said well maybe you did,” said Monroe.

Monroe hopes releasing the files can be a learning experience and bring some closure.

“I hope that the American people young and old can learn from this and hopefully we will never have a repeat of this type of tragedy. We have to learn that even though we may have political differences in this country that nothing ever needs to come to this type of a tragic situation,” said Monroe.

Southwest Collections is located on the Texas Tech campus and has a JFK collection that is free and open to the public.

