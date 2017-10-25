Amber Alert canceled, search for suspect ongoing - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Amber Alert canceled, search for suspect ongoing

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Search for Amber Alert suspect (Source: Lake Worth Police Department) Search for Amber Alert suspect (Source: Lake Worth Police Department)
Aryana Creech found safe, Amber Alert canceled (Source: Lake Worth Police Department) Aryana Creech found safe, Amber Alert canceled (Source: Lake Worth Police Department)
David Alan Derleth (Source: Lake Worth Police Department) David Alan Derleth (Source: Lake Worth Police Department)
An Amber Alert for a six-month-old Texas girl has been canceled, but police are still searching for the suspect. 

Police say Aryana Creech was taken from a Shell service station in Lake Worth, Texas. They say the suspect is 29-year-old David Alan Derleth. 

Police say Creech was found safe sometime after 5:00 AM Wednesday morning. 

They are still searching for Derleth. He has blonde hair with blue eyes, is 5'7", and weighs about 175 pounds. He was wearing a plaid cream and blue button up shirt with jeans. He also has a tattoo of a swastika with '1488' on his right arm. 

Police say Derleth may be traveling in a 2013 white Nissan Rogue. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Lake Worth Police at (817) 237-1224. 

