Amber Alert canceled, search for suspect ongoing

An Amber Alert for a six-month-old Texas girl has been canceled, but police are still searching for the suspect.

Police say Aryana Creech was taken from a Shell service station in Lake Worth, Texas. They say the suspect is 29-year-old David Alan Derleth.

Police say Creech was found safe sometime after 5:00 AM Wednesday morning.

They are still searching for Derleth. He has blonde hair with blue eyes, is 5'7", and weighs about 175 pounds. He was wearing a plaid cream and blue button up shirt with jeans. He also has a tattoo of a swastika with '1488' on his right arm.

Police say Derleth may be traveling in a 2013 white Nissan Rogue.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Lake Worth Police at (817) 237-1224.

