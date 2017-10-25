Amber Alert suspect in custody - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

BREAKING

Amber Alert suspect in custody

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Search for Amber Alert suspect (Source: Lake Worth Police Department) Search for Amber Alert suspect (Source: Lake Worth Police Department)
Aryana Creech found safe, Amber Alert canceled (Source: Lake Worth Police Department) Aryana Creech found safe, Amber Alert canceled (Source: Lake Worth Police Department)
David Alan Derleth (Source: Lake Worth Police Department) David Alan Derleth (Source: Lake Worth Police Department)
An Amber Alert for a six-month-old Texas girl has been canceled and the suspect is now in custody. 

Police say Aryana Creech was taken from a Shell service station in Lake Worth, Texas. They say the suspect is 29-year-old David Alan Derleth. 

Police say Aryana was found safe sometime after 5:00 AM Wednesday morning. 

According to Dallas Morning News, Derleth was an acquaintance of Aryana's mother and took the child after they got into an argument. 

