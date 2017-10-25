First Alert Forecast: A Taste of Winter

This afternoon will be notably warmer, with highs mid-70s to near 80 degrees, about five degrees above the average for the date. Skies sunny, winds a bit breezy (10-20 mph).

The cold front remains on schedule for a tomorrow afternoon arrival. Temperatures ahead will warm rapidly, but behind will begin to fall as an increasing north wind sweeps across the KCBD viewing area late afternoon. My outlook for light wintry showers Thursday night into Friday morning hasn't changed. IF we see any showers, they will be very LIGHT. IF there is precipitation, Lubbock may see a VERY light wintry mix. Some wet roads are possible, but there will not be any accumulation on area roads, even in the northwestern viewing area where there may be light snow showers or flurries. There, there may be a light accumulation of snow on grassy areas and elevated surfaces such as wooden decks or stairs. Up to a few hundredths of an inch (liquid content) appears possible.

I expect a widespread freeze (Friday night into) Saturday morning. The far eastern viewing area may escape an actual freeze, but if it does there may be frost. I expect a hard freeze (28° or lower for three hours or more) across much of the Caprock, especially west and north of Lubbock. At this time, a hard freeze is a possibility for Lubbock.

Parents, pet owners, homeowners, farmers, ranchers, and other livestock owners, should make any needed preparations for a possible killing freeze by Friday night.

Steve's 4-Ps of Cold Weather: Plants, Pipes, Pets, and Progeny (the kids)!

