Pay it Forward: Breast Cancer Survivor

This week, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union honored Breast Cancer Awareness month by paying it forward to a local breast cancer survivor.

Cynthia beat breast cancer and has been in remission for five years. Her family nominated her because they say she is a fighter and they are proud of her for not giving up. They are also happy she was able to catch the cancer early.

Cynthia is a big Texas Tech and Cowboys fan, so WesTex Federal Credit Union gave her a basket full of pink TTU and Cowboys gear, as well as money to have a nice dinner with her family, and other gifts.

If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at www.kcbd.com/pif.

