Aloft by Marriott Hotel being built in West End

Crews broke ground Wednesday morning on the Aloft by Marriott Hotel going up in West End, behind the Nike store.

It will be a 5-story hotel with 136 rooms, and it's in walking distance of a number of restaurants and shops already located in West End, as well as a number of new developments coming to the area.

This is TAJ hospitality's 9th hotel here in Lubbock, and company representatives say they're excited for the continued growth of their business and others here in the Hub City.

"It's really exciting seeing all the growth in Lubbock, we like to partner with Lubbock businesses and keep that business here in Lubbock so this hotel really reflects that growth and the progression Lubbock is seeing in terms of what's coming into the market."

Workman says there's nothing like this hotel here in Lubbock and their planning on incorporating local artwork and bands once the hotel is up and running.

They also believe it will be a great option for TTU students and families looking for a place to stay.

They plan on opening in May of 2019.

