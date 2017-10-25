Rollover at West Loop 289 at 19th Street

EMS, LFR and LPD are on the scene of a rollover on 19th Street at West Loop 289.

Westbound traffic on 19th is reduced to one lane. Northbound traffic on the access road can turn left at the intersection and can go north in the far right lane.

There is no word on injuries or how the crash happened.

KCBD is on the scene gathering information.

