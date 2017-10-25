Rollover at West Loop 289 at 19th Street - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Rollover at West Loop 289 at 19th Street

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

EMS, LFR and LPD are on the scene of a rollover on 19th Street at West Loop 289.

Westbound traffic on 19th is reduced to one lane. Northbound traffic on the access road can turn left at the intersection and can go north in the far right lane.

There is no word on injuries or how the crash happened.

KCBD is on the scene gathering information.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession

    Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:25:34 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-10-25 18:58:27 GMT

    Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

    Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

  • Toxins in widespread use excluded from EPA chemical review

    Toxins in widespread use excluded from EPA chemical review

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-10-25 08:15:25 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 2:59 PM EDT2017-10-25 18:59:19 GMT
    Firefighters and construction workers say the Trump administration is putting their health at risk by ignoring the hazards posed by millions of tons of asbestos, flame retardants and other toxins found in homes,...
    Firefighters and construction workers say the Trump administration is putting their health at risk by ignoring the hazards posed by millions of tons of asbestos, flame retardants and other toxins found in homes, businesses and industrial sites.

  • AP Explains: What could be in the long-secret JFK files?

    AP Explains: What could be in the long-secret JFK files?

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-25 16:16:46 GMT
    Wednesday, October 25 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-10-25 18:57:01 GMT
    The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
    The public is about to start getting a look at the final batch of long-secret government documents linked to President John F. Kennedy's assassination.
    •   
Powered by Frankly