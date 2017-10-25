First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.
Trump is expected to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency, but there is concern the action will be empty talk without a long-term commitment to paying for more addiction treatment.
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.
The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.
The dossier, which circulated in Washington last year and was turned over to the FBI for its review, contends that Russia was engaged in a longstanding effort to aid Trump and had amassed compromising information about him.
A dog was shot and killed by Texarkana, Texas police in order to save a one-year-old child Tuesday night.
A dog was shot and killed by Texarkana, Texas police in order to save a one-year-old child Tuesday night.