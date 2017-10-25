First Alert Weather Day for Saturday

With much colder air moving into the south plains late Thursday and staying through Sunday we are designating Saturday as a First Alert Weather day for the Lubbock area.

Morning lows on Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest of the season with the first freeze expected either late Friday or Saturday morning.

The cold front will move in late Thursday with winds of 20-30 mph from the north. While the winds will be strong on Friday they will diminish by Saturday morning allowing the low temps to dip into the mid 20s in the northwest areas to the upper 20s in Lubbock which will be a hard freeze.

It will be cold enough to damage plants and likely bring the growing season to an end.

