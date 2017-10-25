LPD actively investigating brutal 2004 murders of Tammy Cooper and her 3 children

Thirteen years ago today, Lubbock Police Officers responded to one of the city’s most brutal and violent murders. Tammy Cooper, 45, and her three young children were discovered murdered inside their home at 512 N. MLK Jr. Boulevard.

On the morning of October 25, 2004, a friend arrived at the family’s home to pick up the children, 9-year-old twin boys Kadiece and Kasheem Allen and 11-year-old Mohogany Allen, to take them to school. After entering the home, the friend discovered the entire family of four had been murdered and called 911.

Investigators believe Ms. Cooper knew the attacker, and evidence shows she fought back.

Through the investigation, detectives believe a man who went by the nickname “Butch” may have information about the murders.

Ms. Cooper and her family are originally from Dallas and were known to frequently visit family and friends in that area. However, Ms. Cooper also had many friends here in Lubbock who may have information on past acquaintances.

While it has been 13 years since the family was murdered, Lubbock Police Department investigators are actively working the case and continue to follow up on leads and tips. It is their belief that someone knows something that could help solve the case and bring justice and peace of mind to Ms. Cooper’s family.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to please call the Lubbock Police Department or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and they may be eligible for a cash reward.

