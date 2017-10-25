No. 25 Texas Tech wraps up play at Maryb S. Kauth Invitational

No. 25 Texas Tech put together its best round of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational on Tuesday as the Red Raiders fired a 5-over-par 293 at the Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio.

Lauren Mason once again led the Red Raiders with another 1-under 71 card, her third of the tournament. She closed the event in sole possession of eighth place, her best finish this season and her first top-10 showing since the 2016 Red Raider Invitational held at The Rawls Course.

Mason’s solid round helped Tech move into 12th place with a 40-over 904 score overall 54 holes. Tech surpassed both Middle Tennessee and Texas State over the final 18 holes as its 5-over final round was tied for the fifth-lowest on the day.

Louisa Brunt and Mami Yamamoto strung together their best performances of the tournament with a pair of even-par rounds. Yamamoto’s 10-over final score jumped nine spots on the leaderboard to land in a tie for 46th overall, while Brunt ended in a tie for 65th individually. Emma Ballard turned in a 6-over scorecard to move to 15-over for the tournament and into a tie for 59th.

Arkansas easily hang on for the team title after an even-par final round that kept the Razorbacks at 22-under for the tournament. The top-ranked Razorbacks cruised to victory with an 18-stroke lead over both TCU and Texas A&M in second place, the only other two teams that finished under-par overall.

The Red Raiders, who played without both Gabby Barker and Sofia Garcia this week, return to the links in less than a week for their final tournament of the fall at the Trinity Forest Invitational. The two-day tournament begins next Monday from the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, the site of this year’s PGA AT&T Byron Nelson.

