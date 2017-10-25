No. 25 Texas Tech wraps up play at Maryb S. Kauth Invitational - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

No. 25 Texas Tech wraps up play at Maryb S. Kauth Invitational

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

No. 25 Texas Tech put together its best round of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational on Tuesday as the Red Raiders fired a 5-over-par 293 at the Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio.

Lauren Mason once again led the Red Raiders with another 1-under 71 card, her third of the tournament. She closed the event in sole possession of eighth place, her best finish this season and her first top-10 showing since the 2016 Red Raider Invitational held at The Rawls Course.

Mason’s solid round helped Tech move into 12th place with a 40-over 904 score overall 54 holes. Tech surpassed both Middle Tennessee and Texas State over the final 18 holes as its 5-over final round was tied for the fifth-lowest on the day.

Louisa Brunt and Mami Yamamoto strung together their best performances of the tournament with a pair of even-par rounds. Yamamoto’s 10-over final score jumped nine spots on the leaderboard to land in a tie for 46th overall, while Brunt ended in a tie for 65th individually. Emma Ballard turned in a 6-over scorecard to move to 15-over for the tournament and into a tie for 59th.

Arkansas easily hang on for the team title after an even-par final round that kept the Razorbacks at 22-under for the tournament. The top-ranked Razorbacks cruised to victory with an 18-stroke lead over both TCU and Texas A&M in second place, the only other two teams that finished under-par overall.

The Red Raiders, who played without both Gabby Barker and Sofia Garcia this week, return to the links in less than a week for their final tournament of the fall at the Trinity Forest Invitational. The two-day tournament begins next Monday from the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, the site of this year’s PGA AT&T Byron Nelson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

    •   
