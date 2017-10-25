No. 13 Red Raiders take two top-10 finishes at Tavistock

The Texas Tech men’s golf team, recently up to No. 13 in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, took seventh place and two top-10 individual finishes in a loaded field at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders (+7) tied for seventh place with No. 12 LSU after a tough three-day tournament in which only four teams finished under par. Out of the 17 teams in the field, 10 were ranked in the Golfstat top 30.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t keep the momentum from the first round, but I thought we competed well against some of the best teams in the nation,” Tech head coach Greg Sands said. “There were some bright spots, but some areas we need to clean up as well. I’m looking forward to what this team brings to the spring slate.”

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.