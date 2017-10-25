Cobb and Sendegeya win ITA Texas Regionals doubles title - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Cobb and Sendegeya win ITA Texas Regionals doubles title

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KCBD) -

Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya completed their championship doubles run with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Texas A&M’s Jordi Arconada and Kevin Lam on Monday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on the Texas A&M campus.

For Cobb and Sendegeya, it was their fifth win in a four-day span. Three of their five wins in the tournament came against doubles teams from Texas and Texas A&M.

The win enabled Cobb and Sendegeya to secure an automatic bid to the ITA National Fall Championships on November 1-5 in Indian Wells, California. The Red Raiders have been represented in the national fall event during each of the last three seasons with Hugo Dojas and Felipe Soares (2015 – Doubles) and Jolan Cailleau (2016 – Singles). 

“Well deserved for Alex and Jackson on all accounts,” Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. “They’ve worked really hard, and they complement each other so well in doubles. I’m super proud of their accomplishment, and I can’t wait to see what they can do in California next week.”

“I'm very proud of Alex and Jackson, and how they competed during the entire tournament,” Texas Tech assistant coach Daniel Whitehead said. “Their energy and their focus were so consistent every match. They put themselves in perfect position to execute in the big moments which they did.”

