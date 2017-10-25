Baseball's 2017 Red and Black series dates announced

Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced the 2017 Red and Black series dates at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, which will begin on Sunday, Oct. 29, and culminate on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Red Raiders will begin the series of intrasquad scrimmages with game one on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. and game two on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 3 p.m. to round out October. Tech will continue the week with a Friday/Sunday pairing, as game three is slated for a 3 p.m. start and game four on Sunday at 1 p.m. The series will finish on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. Team rosters will be announced before the series opener.

The annual Red and Black series mark the conclusion of the fall practice slate. Tech will return to full team activity in January in preparation for the 2017 season.

All five games will be open to the public. In-game updates will also be provided on @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.

