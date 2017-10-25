Baseball's 2017 Red and Black series dates announced

No. 25 Texas Tech put together its best round of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational on Tuesday as the Red Raiders fired a 5-over-par 293 at the Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio.
Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya completed their championship doubles run with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Texas A&M’s Jordi Arconada and Kevin Lam on Monday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on the Texas A&M campus.
Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced the 2017 Red and Black series dates at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, which will begin on Sunday, Oct. 29, and culminate on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
The Texas Tech men’s golf team, recently up to No. 13 in the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, took seventh place and two top-10 individual finishes in a loaded field at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday.
