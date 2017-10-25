Men's Basketball moves Angelo State exhibition game

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has moved its exhibition game versus Angelo State to Wednesday, November 1st announced Wednesday.

The game will remain with a 7 p.m. CT tip-off inside the United Supermarkets Arena, and admission to the contest will be free.

Texas Tech ranked 26th in the nation for the largest average attendance increase between the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. More season tickets have already been sold for 2017-18 than all of last season. Fans are encouraged to purchase season tickets now to reserve the best available seats.

