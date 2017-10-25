Texas Tech lacrosse prepares for 2018 season - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech lacrosse prepares for 2018 season

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Tech Lacrosse Tech Lacrosse
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech lacrosse team is hard at work in the off-season despite finishing 2-9-1 in 2017, the Red Raiders are looking to compete in their conference.

Texas Tech's first year Head Coach Jordan Adkins has high expectations for this senior-led team and knows his guys are putting in the work in order to be successful this year.

"The game of lacrosse in itself, every team that I've ever played for has been really tight no matter what", said Head Coach Jordan Adkins. "Whether it's the club level, high school or youth, NCAA, or Division III, II, I or whatever you want to call it, I just think that the game of lacrosse itself because you get so tight with the ups and the downs of the season and just learning together and growing together as a team."

Lacrosse is huge on the east coast, but it's gaining popularity in Texas. The Red Raiders season gets underway in February. For more on the Red Raiders follow the Texas Tech Lacrosse team on Twitter @TexasTechMLax.

  • Men's Basketball moves Angelo State exhibition game

    Keenen Evans-12 (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Keenen Evans-12 (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has moved its exhibition game versus Angelo State to Wednesday, November 1st announced Wednesday. The game will remain with a 7 p.m. CT tip-off inside the United Supermarkets Arena, and admission to the contest will be free. 

  • No. 25 Texas Tech wraps up play at Maryb S. Kauth Invitational

    Provided by Texas Tech AthleticsProvided by Texas Tech Athletics

    No. 25 Texas Tech put together its best round of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational on Tuesday as the Red Raiders fired a 5-over-par 293 at the Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio. 

