Texas Tech lacrosse prepares for 2018 season

The Texas Tech lacrosse team is hard at work in the off-season despite finishing 2-9-1 in 2017, the Red Raiders are looking to compete in their conference.

Texas Tech's first year Head Coach Jordan Adkins has high expectations for this senior-led team and knows his guys are putting in the work in order to be successful this year.

"The game of lacrosse in itself, every team that I've ever played for has been really tight no matter what", said Head Coach Jordan Adkins. "Whether it's the club level, high school or youth, NCAA, or Division III, II, I or whatever you want to call it, I just think that the game of lacrosse itself because you get so tight with the ups and the downs of the season and just learning together and growing together as a team."

Lacrosse is huge on the east coast, but it's gaining popularity in Texas. The Red Raiders season gets underway in February. For more on the Red Raiders follow the Texas Tech Lacrosse team on Twitter @TexasTechMLax.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.