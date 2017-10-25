Texas Tech lacrosse prepares for 2018 season

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has moved its exhibition game versus Angelo State to Wednesday, November 1st announced Wednesday. The game will remain with a 7 p.m. CT tip-off inside the United Supermarkets Arena, and admission to the contest will be free.
The Texas Tech lacrosse team is hard at work in the off-season despite finishing 2-9-1 in 2017, the Red Raiders are looking to compete in their conference. Texas Tech's first year Head Coach Jordan Adkins has high expectations for this senior lead team and knows his guys are putting in the work in order to be successful this year.
No. 25 Texas Tech put together its best round of the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational on Tuesday as the Red Raiders fired a 5-over-par 293 at the Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio.
Jackson Cobb and Alex Sendegeya completed their championship doubles run with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Texas A&M’s Jordi Arconada and Kevin Lam on Monday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on the Texas A&M campus.
Texas Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock announced the 2017 Red and Black series dates at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, which will begin on Sunday, Oct. 29, and culminate on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
