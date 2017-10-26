2018 Texas Tech Football schedule released

Information provided by Texas Tech University

Texas Tech will host six marque home games during the 2018 football season, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday morning as part of the league's unveiling of the full conference schedule.



The 12-game schedule features one of the most attractive home slates in program history as the Red Raiders will face Lamar (Sept. 8) and Houston (Sept. 15) at Jones AT&T Stadium during the non-conference portion and then West Virginia (Sept. 29), Kansas (Oct. 20), Oklahoma (Nov. 3) and Texas (Nov. 10) during Big 12 play.



As part of the schedule, Tech will not make road trips in in back-to-back weekends until the last two games of the season as the Red Raiders will play at home three times during the month of September, once during October and twice in November.



In addition, Tech will play only four true road games in 2018 – its fewest since the 2009 season – as the Red Raiders will open Big 12 play at Oklahoma State (Sept. 22) before traveling to TCU (Oct. 11), Iowa State (Oct. 27) and Kansas State (Nov. 17).



The TCU game has already been moved to a Thursday night in order to accommodate a nationally-televised broadcast. Tech will have its lone open week of the season in between the West Virginia and TCU games.



The Red Raiders begin and end the season with neutral-site contests as Tech will play in each of the two NFL venues in the state of Texas. Tech opens the season at NRG Stadium for the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff against Ole Miss (Sept. 1), marking the second-straight year Tech has played in the city of Houston.



Tech will later close the regular season against Baylor on Nov. 24 in the Texas Farm Bureau Shootout held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It will be the eighth-consecutive season where the home of the Dallas Cowboys has hosted the game.



Dating back to Tech's inaugural football season in 1925, this will be the first time in school history the Red Raiders have taken part in multiple neutral-site contests during the regular season. It will also be the first time the Red Raiders have opened a season with a neutral-site game.



Game time and television designations for the entire 2018 schedule will be announced by the conference in the months leading up to the season.



Fans wishing to become a new season ticket holder for the 2018 season can already place a $50 deposit with the Tech Ticket Office either online or by calling 806-742-TECH. Renewal packages for current season ticket holders will be distributed beginning in January.