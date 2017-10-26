How to prepare for the cold weather ahead

With cold weather on the way, there are a few things you need to do to prepare before it gets here.

For your car, first, it is important to always have a full tank of gas. As well as being stocked with fuel, make sure to fill your car with the necessary supplies in case you were to get stuck. This includes blankets (one is recommended per family member), bottles of water, and small, non-perishable food items (ex: granola bars, snacks, canned goods etc.). While you're stocking your car, remember to throw in an ice/snow scraper, just in case the freeze brings with a light dusting of snow.

For your home, it is recommended that you first bring in all of your plants, if they aren't a fan of the cold, they won't like this freeze ahead. And as much as your plants don't like the cold, neither will your pets or livestock. So make sure that you have a safe and warm place that they can stay in. Also, insulate your pipes, this includes wrapping them in newspaper or plastic to keep them warm and let your faucet's drip just a little so the water continues to flow and doesn't freeze within the pipes.

While it's getting chillier outside, it is tempting to turn on a heater or light a fire, but it is very important to note that these should never be left running without supervision. This helps eliminate the risk of a fire, or Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.