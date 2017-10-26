Tickets now available for Moonlight Broadway's Miracle on 34th Street

Moonlight Broadway is bringing a holiday favorite to the South Plains.

Miracle on 34th Street will debut in November at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center's Theatre.

The production debuts November 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are also available on November 25 and 26.

On November 16,17,19, 20, and 24 through the 26th, you can catch an evening production at 7:30 p.m.

Miracle on 34th Street coincides with the Junior League of Lubbock's Holiday Happening, so you can enjoy a full day of shopping and the family-friendly production in the same venue.

Tickets are available at any Select-A-Seat location, by calling 806-770-2000 or by clicking here.

Learn more about Broadway Musicals and this production, by clicking here.

