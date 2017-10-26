LHUCA to host all day Lubbock Book Festival featuring Texas authors

Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.
