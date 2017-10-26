LHUCA to host all day Lubbock Book Festival featuring Texas auth - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LHUCA to host all day Lubbock Book Festival featuring Texas authors

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
The LHUCA will host the first all day Lubbock Book Festival (Source: Lubbock Book Festival) The LHUCA will host the first all day Lubbock Book Festival (Source: Lubbock Book Festival)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

For the first time, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts will host an all day Lubbock Book Festival featuring more than 40 Texas authors.

The lineup features New York Times best-selling authors, award-winning Texas Tech writers and other regional and local favorites.

Guests will have a chance to mingle with authors of all genres, including KCBD NewsChannel's own Karin McCay, whose just released Marvin and the Giant Bubble, the first in her Mommy Series.

Other 2017 headline authors include John R. Erickson, Jodi Thomas, S.C. Gwynne, and Adan Medrano.

The festival offers readings, book signings, and entertainment for all ages.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The LHUCA is located at 511 Avenue K in Lubbock.

Visit the event's Facebook page by clicking here.

Click here to learn more about the festival and featured authors.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Will JFK files answer questions? Probably not all

    Will JFK files answer questions? Probably not all

    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-10-26 07:35:44 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 4:39 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:39:29 GMT
    Trump coy on whether he'll hold anything back in release of JFK assassination files.
    Trump coy on whether he'll hold anything back in release of JFK assassination files.

  • House backs $4T budget, faces challenges on Trump tax plan

    House backs $4T budget, faces challenges on Trump tax plan

    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-10-26 07:16:30 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:36:44 GMT

    Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.

    Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.

  • Trump declares opioids a public health emergency

    Trump declares opioids a public health emergency

    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:45 AM EDT2017-10-26 07:45:46 GMT
    Thursday, October 26 2017 4:38 PM EDT2017-10-26 20:38:05 GMT

    During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

    During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly