LHUCA to host all day Lubbock Book Festival featuring Texas authors

For the first time, the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts will host an all day Lubbock Book Festival featuring more than 40 Texas authors.

The lineup features New York Times best-selling authors, award-winning Texas Tech writers and other regional and local favorites.

Guests will have a chance to mingle with authors of all genres, including KCBD NewsChannel's own Karin McCay, whose just released Marvin and the Giant Bubble, the first in her Mommy Series.

Other 2017 headline authors include John R. Erickson, Jodi Thomas, S.C. Gwynne, and Adan Medrano.

The festival offers readings, book signings, and entertainment for all ages.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The LHUCA is located at 511 Avenue K in Lubbock.

