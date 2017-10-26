Texas Tech Police Department releases statement of gratitude

APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson is still in Florida following threats her office has received since she criticized President Donald Trump's conversation with the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.
