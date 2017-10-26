Texas Tech Police Department releases statement of gratitude

In the aftermath of the shooting of Officer Floyd East Jr., the Texas Tech Police Department received numerous gestures of support from not only those within the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities but also from across the nation, as well.

On Thursday, the Texas Tech Police Department released the following statement:

"The Texas Tech Police Department wishes to extend our gratitude for the many expressions of sympathy and support we have received from the Texas Tech community, the citizens of Lubbock, first responders and law enforcement agencies, locally and across the nation. We have received many tributes including food, flowers, cards, letters and telephone calls, and we are very appreciative of each and every gesture of kindness.

"As we go forward in the coming days and weeks, please be assured the care and concern you have shown the members of our department and the East family have truly been appreciated."

