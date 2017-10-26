Lanes closed on southbound Indiana Ave. after motorcycle crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lanes closed on southbound Indiana Ave. after motorcycle crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. 

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of Indiana Ave.

According to officers on the scene, the pickup pulled in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to crash into the back of it. The driver of the pickup was ticketed. The motorcycle rider suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, including fractures to his legs and an arm. Police say the driver of the motorcycle is a male in his early 50s and he was wearing a helmet.

No one has been identified at this point.

Officers have opened up one southbound lane.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route until the crash is cleared.

