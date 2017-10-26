Lanes closed on southbound Indiana Ave. after motorcycle crash

A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson is still in Florida following threats her office has received since she criticized President Donald Trump's conversation with the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson is still in Florida following threats her office has received since she criticized President Donald Trump's conversation with the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.