22 bands still alive in Battle of the Bands Contest

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Battle of the Bands Week 4
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

We started with 40 area high schools and now just 22 remain after results from week 3 voting at kcbd.com. 

  • With 59% of the vote, Floydada topped Roosevelt and Slaton
  • Seagraves 54% Abernathy 46%
  • Brownfield rolled past Morton with 71%
  • New Deal moves on with 43% eliminating Idalou and Plains

Floydada, Seagraves, Brownfield and New Deal need to submit a band video for the next round of voting ASAP.

Here’s who is up for the vote this week at kcbd.com:

  • Frenship vs. Smyer vs. Ropes
  • Jayton vs. Whiteface
  • Estacado vs. O’Donnell
  • Hale Center vs. Lubbock Cooper vs. Plainview

1 vote per minute per email is allowed until 3pm next Thursday. I’ll have results next Thursday at 6 when we will be down to the Sweet Music 16.

Who will win the $3000 Grand Prize and Championship?

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by South Plains College and Sonic. Vote at kcbd.com/bands.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

    Thursday, October 26 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-10-26 23:30:45 GMT
