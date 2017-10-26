22 bands still alive in Battle of the Bands Contest

We started with 40 area high schools and now just 22 remain after results from week 3 voting at kcbd.com.

With 59% of the vote, Floydada topped Roosevelt and Slaton

Seagraves 54% Abernathy 46%

Brownfield rolled past Morton with 71%

New Deal moves on with 43% eliminating Idalou and Plains

Floydada, Seagraves, Brownfield and New Deal need to submit a band video for the next round of voting ASAP.

Here’s who is up for the vote this week at kcbd.com:

Frenship vs. Smyer vs. Ropes

Jayton vs. Whiteface

Estacado vs. O’Donnell

Hale Center vs. Lubbock Cooper vs. Plainview

1 vote per minute per email is allowed until 3pm next Thursday. I’ll have results next Thursday at 6 when we will be down to the Sweet Music 16.

Who will win the $3000 Grand Prize and Championship?

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by South Plains College and Sonic. Vote at kcbd.com/bands.

