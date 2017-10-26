Food for Thought Report: 10.26 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations

Caprock Café (bar)

 3405 34th -
Dollar Tree 106 N. University -
Farm to Fork Gastro Truck 7001 Marsha Sharp -
Johnny Carino's (bar) 6821 Slide -
Lone Star Oyster (bar 2) 3040 34th -
Lone Star Oyster (bar 3) 3040 34th -
Lubbock Kettle Corn 1808 Clovis Road -
Neighborhood Academy 10101 Slide -
Subway 5214 98th -
United Supermarket (produce) 2703 82nd -
United Supermarket (grocery) 2703 82nd -
Wal-Mart (grocery) 9809 University -
One Violation
Lone Star Oyster (bar 1) 3040 34th 22
Starbucks Coffee 5011 98th 46
Subway 4414 82nd 45
Two or More Violations
Caprock Café (restaurant) 3405 34th 43,45
Sonic Drive In 10109 Slide 34,42
United Supermarket (meat market) 2703 82nd 37,40
Wal-Mart 9809 University 37,42
Wal-Mart (fuel) 9809 University 31,33
Buffalo Wild Wings (bar) 8212 University 35,37,42
Papa Murphy's Pizza 6319 82nd 28,34,39
Sonic Drive In 5202 50th 19,35,39
Southwest Little League 2700 Nashville 28,31,35
Subway 6302 Frankford 31,39,42
Taco Bell/Pizza Hut 5112 82nd 10,39,45
United Supermarket (deli) 2703 82nd 32,35,42
Burger King 5112 Slide 29,39,45,46
Kentucky Fried Chicken 215 N. University 31,32,36,39
McDonald's 102 N. University 18,31,36,39
Windmill Village Rehabilitation 507 MLK 18,32,39,42
George's 6914 82nd 10,18,22,34,45
Lone Star Oyster (restaurant) 3040 34th 18,32,35,39,43,45
United Supermarket (bakery) 2703 82nd 10,18,34,36,37,45
Wal-Mart (deli/bakery) 9809 University 10,18,33,37,40,42
Buffalo Wild Wings (restaurant) 8212 University 32,34,37,39,42,43,45
Johnny Carino's 6821 Slide 18,32,34,39,42,43,45
Popeye's 5102 Slide 22,33,34,37,39,43,45
Subway 4923 34th 9,10,18,19,32,35,42,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

