Man wanted for aggravated kidnapping, robbery

The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for a man who is accused of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

These accusations stem from a Oct. 15 interaction the suspect had with a man who was driving around the 4800 block of Avenue Q, according to an LPD Facebook video. The driver noticed the suspect was waiving his arms and yelling for help.

When the driver stopped to give the suspect a ride, he pulled a gun on the driver and forced him to drive around a dark area of the 2900 block of Interstate 27.

Once the driver parked the suspect took his wallet and began to attack him. The driver attempted to fight back and was able to get the suspect's gun, but the suspect did make an escape.

A couple of days later the suspect used the driver's stolen debit card at a Walmart located at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The card was later used again at a smoke shop along Avenue Q.

The suspect was also seen getting into a vehicle with another person and drive off from one of the establishments.

At the moment there is no definitive description of the suspect. LPD is asking anyone with information to call its Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.