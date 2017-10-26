Man wanted for aggravated kidnapping, robbery

APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.
The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall are finished and will be tested soon for their ability to take punishment.
