End Zone scores: 10/26

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here is Pete with all of your scores and highlights from Thursday night football: 

Abilene Cooper 62
Lubbock High 7

Valley 47
Silverton 0

Hart 14
Nazareth 59

Northside 0
Jayton 50

Hereford 26
Palo Duro 7

