End Zone scores: 10/26

Here is Pete with all of your scores and highlights from Thursday night football:
We started with 40 area high schools and now just 22 remain after results from week 3 voting at kcbd.com.
The Houston Astros won a World Series game for the first time in their 56-season history.
Texas Tech will host six marque home games during the 2018 football season, the Big 12 Conference announced Thursday morning as part of the league's unveiling of the full conference schedule.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has moved its exhibition game versus Angelo State to Wednesday, November 1st announced Wednesday. The game will remain with a 7 p.m. CT tip-off inside the United Supermarkets Arena, and admission to the contest will be free.
