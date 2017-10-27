LPD searching for suspect in kidnapping, robbery

Lubbock Police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated kidnapping and robbery from October 15th.

According to the police report, officers received a call in reference to a robbery at 806 34th Street. When officers arrived, they found the disabled victim with injuries. He told them the suspect pointed a firearm at him and struck him multiple times.

The report says the victim says he left El Rodeo club in his car around 2:00 am on October 15th, and was driving in the 4800 block of Avenue Q when he saw the male suspect waiving his arms and yelling for help. He pulled over and says when the suspect entered the car, he pointed a firearm at him.

He later discovered the firearm was actually a BB gun, but at the time he believed it was a real gun.

The victim says the suspect told him to drive around town against his will. The suspect demanded money and told the victim to park near the area of 34th and I-27. Once the victim stepped out of the vehicle, he says the suspect began hitting him with the grip of the BB gun, injuring him. The suspect then stole his wallet. The victim says he grabbed the barrel of the BB gun, twisting it out of the suspects hands. He attempted to use the BB gun on the suspect as he ran away, but the weapon did not fire.

The victim says the suspect ran southbound on Interstate 27.

EMS treated the victim at the scene and took him to UMC. Police say he appeared to have head wounds.

Two days later, police say the man attempted to use the victim's stolen debit card at Walmart on 114th and Quaker Avenue. The card was also used at smoke shops along Avenue Q. The suspect then got into a vehicle with another person who was driving.

LPD posted this video on their Facebook page of the suspect and vehicle >> https://www.facebook.com/LubbockPD/videos/10155203280582104/

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000.

