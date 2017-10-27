First-ever Lubbock Book Festival this Saturday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

First-ever Lubbock Book Festival this Saturday

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is celebrating more than 40 Texas authors from all genres at the first-ever Lubbock Book Festival this Saturday.

The all-day festival features readings, panel discussions, storytelling, cooking demonstrations, book signings, and more. General programming is free and open to the public, and there is something for readers of all ages.

There will be six headline authors, including KCBD Newschannel 11's Karin McCay. Author of "Hank the Cowdog", John R. Erickson, and Chef Adan Medrano will also make an appearance. 

The festival is Saturday, October 28th from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm. 

Copyright KCBD 2017. All rights reserved. 

