Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: 3 Keys to victory for Tech

The Red Raiders are coming off two consecutive gut-wrenching losses in Big 12 Conference play.

The competition to get back on track isn't easy, as the Red Raiders are gearing up to face Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners.

So here are my 3 keys to victory for Texas Tech to go into Norman, and upset the Oklahoma.

Shimonek has to expose Oklahoma's’s corners: If there is a week point on this Oklahoma team, it has to be the cornerbacks. The Sooners on average give up on average 227.9 yards per game through the air. So, we should expect for quarterback Nic Shimonek to have a big bounce back game. I would look for the Red Raiders to throw the ball early and often against the 64th ranked pass defense in the country.

Contain Baker Mayfield: This one is a must; the Red Raiders must find a way to contain Baker Mayfield. When you go back and watch the Oklahoma versus Iowa State game, the Cyclones were all over Baker Mayfield. Iowa State pretty much had him running in circles all game, and that really got into Baker Mayfield’s head. So, it is vital that the Red Raiders contain Mayfield and get into his head. As Mayfield goes so does the Sooner offense, but if he is struggling so does the Sooner offense.

Force Turnovers: Last week against Iowa State the Red Raiders were negative two in the turnover margin, and we really saw that difference in the final score. So, the team knows they need to get back in the right side of that category. Coming into this game, Texas Tech is ranked 15th in the nation for their turnover margin. While, Oklahoma doesn’t even crack the top 50. The Sooners are known to fumble the rock, so I would look for the Red Raider defenders to try to strip the ball away against the Oklahoma.

Final Thoughts: Texas Tech is going to have to match the Sooners energy. This will be their first home night game of the season for the Sooners, so Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be rocking. It is important that the team doesn’t show up flat, and that they have a solid start to the game.

If Texas Tech can do these 3 keys’, I would look for them to upset the Sooners.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.